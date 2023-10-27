KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanon Systems 7,140 UP 140
SK 139,500 DN 1,300
ShinpoongPharm 11,730 UP 130
Handsome 18,310 DN 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp380 00 UP1350
Asiana Airlines 9,640 UP 250
COWAY 42,050 UP 100
IBK 11,520 DN 40
DWEC 3,925 DN 20
KEPCO KPS 32,650 DN 650
LGCHEM 438,500 UP 12,500
KEPCO E&C 52,500 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 35,000 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,550 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,750 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 101,600 DN 3,700
Celltrion 149,500 DN 200
TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 150
JB Financial Group 10,190 UP 30
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 UP 800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 UP 500
KIH 49,550 0
GS 39,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 85,800 DN 2,200
Fila Holdings 35,000 DN 1,300
DONGSUH 17,110 DN 210
SamsungEng 26,550 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 103,600 DN 100
PanOcean 4,255 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 19,850 DN 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,300 UP 900
KT 32,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15630 DN290
LOTTE TOUR 10,420 DN 190
LG Uplus 10,100 UP 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 DN 1,200
KT&G 86,500 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 13,580 DN 50
Doosanfc 16,450 DN 120
(MORE)
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes