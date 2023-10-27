Hanon Systems 7,140 UP 140

SK 139,500 DN 1,300

ShinpoongPharm 11,730 UP 130

Handsome 18,310 DN 450

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp380 00 UP1350

Asiana Airlines 9,640 UP 250

COWAY 42,050 UP 100

IBK 11,520 DN 40

DWEC 3,925 DN 20

KEPCO KPS 32,650 DN 650

LGCHEM 438,500 UP 12,500

KEPCO E&C 52,500 DN 1,400

ShinhanGroup 35,000 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,550 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,750 DN 800

LGELECTRONICS 101,600 DN 3,700

Celltrion 149,500 DN 200

TKG Huchems 21,750 DN 150

JB Financial Group 10,190 UP 30

DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 UP 800

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 UP 500

KIH 49,550 0

GS 39,300 DN 250

LIG Nex1 85,800 DN 2,200

Fila Holdings 35,000 DN 1,300

DONGSUH 17,110 DN 210

SamsungEng 26,550 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 103,600 DN 100

PanOcean 4,255 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 UP 500

CheilWorldwide 19,850 DN 140

LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,300 UP 900

KT 32,400 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15630 DN290

LOTTE TOUR 10,420 DN 190

LG Uplus 10,100 UP 20

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 DN 1,200

KT&G 86,500 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 13,580 DN 50

Doosanfc 16,450 DN 120

(MORE)