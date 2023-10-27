KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Display 12,290 UP 210
Kangwonland 14,480 DN 80
NAVER 185,400 UP 3,500
Kakao 37,750 UP 100
Kogas 22,950 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,900 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 251,000 DN 7,500
NCsoft 230,500 UP 7,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 43,450 DN 250
COSMAX 133,300 DN 3,100
KIWOOM 79,300 UP 1,100
Hanwha Ocean 24,400 DN 250
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,180 DN 170
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,500 DN 300
MS IND 16,270 UP 320
LS ELECTRIC 71,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 466,000 UP 2,500
YoulchonChem 29,200 0
LG Energy Solution 400,000 UP 500
HtlShilla 68,500 DN 1,400
Hanmi Science 31,000 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 123,100 DN 1,000
Hanssem 48,250 DN 200
F&F 87,000 DN 4,900
HDKSOE 94,700 DN 2,200
KOLON IND 43,050 UP 1,200
HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 9,690 DN 130
Meritz Financial 49,700 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,890 DN 110
DGB Financial Group 8,090 DN 30
emart 72,300 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 53,600 DN 200
PIAM 25,100 UP 550
HANJINKAL 42,750 UP 300
CHONGKUNDANG 93,500 UP 2,200
DoubleUGames 40,800 UP 50
HL MANDO 35,700 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 DN 6,000
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes