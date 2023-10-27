KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Bobcat 42,400 DN 800
DL 40,950 UP 650
DB HiTek 47,800 DN 550
CJ 79,500 DN 900
LX INT 24,700 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 11,260 DN 240
Hyundai M&F INS 31,500 DN 150
Kumyang 91,200 UP 5,600
Daesang 19,560 DN 30
CJ LOGISTICS 74,400 DN 700
DOOSAN 73,200 DN 900
Yuhan 56,800 UP 600
SLCORP 30,150 UP 1,400
HITEJINRO 21,050 UP 100
ORION Holdings 15,580 UP 240
KCC 224,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 74,800 DN 600
AmoreG 26,950 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 175,600 DN 3,900
Netmarble 38,000 UP 800
KRAFTON 165,200 UP 2,100
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 DN 300
ORION 119,500 UP 1,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,890 UP 540
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,740 DN 100
BGF Retail 138,600 UP 6,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,200 DN 450
HyundaiEng&Const 33,950 DN 50
SKCHEM 56,200 DN 300
HDC-OP 11,700 UP 780
HYOSUNG TNC 326,000 UP 16,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 349,500 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 12,130 UP 180
SKBS 58,700 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 150
KakaoBank 18,780 DN 730
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES110 00 0 UP2200
LS 81,000 DN 800
OCI Holdings 100,000 UP 11,600
Daewoong 14,940 UP 340
