KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
TaekwangInd 579,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,550 UP 110
KAL 19,670 UP 80
LG Corp. 77,400 DN 1,100
POSCO FUTURE M 251,500 UP 2,000
Boryung 9,030 DN 130
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,000 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 171,700 UP 500
Nongshim 440,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 51,200 UP 500
Hyosung 58,400 UP 800
LOTTE 25,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 13,680 UP 360
LotteChilsung 141,600 DN 2,400
COSMOCHEM 32,500 UP 750
POSCO Holdings 423,000 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 85,000 DN 800
SamsungElec 67,300 UP 600
NHIS 9,840 DN 70
GC Corp 96,800 UP 500
GS E&C 13,250 UP 60
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,000 UP 29,000
KPIC 143,000 UP 3,300
GS Retail 24,100 UP 250
Ottogi 369,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,300 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,980 UP 610
KIA CORP. 79,700 DN 1,300
SK hynix 119,100 DN 900
Youngpoong 489,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha 22,150 DN 150
HYBE 212,000 UP 8,000
SK ie technology 60,700 UP 500
DL E&C 34,000 UP 350
kakaopay 34,850 DN 1,100
K Car 9,530 UP 10
SKSQUARE 42,200 DN 750
LG H&H 311,500 DN 79,500
SKNetworks 5,560 DN 40
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
-
-
-
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea