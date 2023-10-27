7 sailors rescued, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving one of them missing, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it rescued seven sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.

A rescue operation was under way for the remaining sailor, the Coast Guard said.



A rescue operation is under way near a fishing boat that capsized in waters north of Jeju Island on Oct. 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

