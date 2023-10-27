7 sailors rescued, 1 missing after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju
All News 16:13 October 27, 2023
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving one of them missing, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said it rescued seven sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.
A rescue operation was under way for the remaining sailor, the Coast Guard said.
