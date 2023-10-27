(LEAD) 7 sailors rescued, 1 in cardiac arrest after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with rescue of missing sailor; CHANGES headline)

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized amid high waves in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving its captain in a state of cardiac arrest inside the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it rescued seven other sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.

The captain was found inside the steering room during the rescue operation and was being taken to hospital, the Coast Guard said.



A rescue operation is under way near a fishing boat that capsized in waters north of Jeju Island on Oct. 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

