(LEAD) 7 sailors rescued, 1 in cardiac arrest after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with rescue of missing sailor; CHANGES headline)
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized amid high waves in the sea north of the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday afternoon, leaving its captain in a state of cardiac arrest inside the vessel, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said it rescued seven other sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.
The captain was found inside the steering room during the rescue operation and was being taken to hospital, the Coast Guard said.
