(2nd LD) 1 dead, 7 sailors rescued in fishing boat capsize

(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead; ADDS more info in paras 3-4)

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- A 24-ton fishing boat with eight sailors on board capsized amid high waves near the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday, leaving its captain dead, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it rescued seven other sailors using a helicopter after the accident, which occurred in waters about 22 kilometers north of the port of Jeju at around 2:30 p.m.

The captain was found inside the steering room during the rescue operation but died as he was being transported to the port, the Coast Guard said.

Of the survivors, two were taken to the hospital, while five returned home, it added.



A rescue operation is under way near a fishing boat that capsized in waters north of Jeju Island on Oct. 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)