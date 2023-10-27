Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Petro Chemical Ind shifts to black in Q3

All News 16:12 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 17.3 billion won (US$12.8 million), swinging from a loss of 38.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 18.8 billion, compared with a loss of 60.1 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 41 percent to 666.2 billion won.
