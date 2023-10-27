Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung turns to profits in Q3

All News 16:28 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 15.5 billion won (US$11.4 million), turning from a loss of 41 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 44.3 billion, compared with a loss of 51.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 7.3 percent to 805.1 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!