Hyosung turns to profits in Q3
All News 16:28 October 27, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 15.5 billion won (US$11.4 million), turning from a loss of 41 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 44.3 billion, compared with a loss of 51.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 7.3 percent to 805.1 billion won.
