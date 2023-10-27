S. Korea, U.S. hold working-level talks on Korea's preparation for UNSC seat
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have held a working-level meeting to help prepare Seoul for its service as a nonpermanent member on the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), following its election to the seat in June, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The meeting on Wednesday centered on exchanging views on peacekeeping operations, the latest trends on the UNSC Sanctions Committee and North Korean issues, among others, the ministry said.
The U.S., one of the five permanent members of the UNSC, said it will share its experience and know-how with South Korea to help its ally successfully serve in its seat on the council.
South Korea won the UNSC nonpermanent member seat after garnering 180 votes from 192 member states at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in June.
South Korea will serve a two-year term from 2024-25, its third time on the council as one of 10 nonpermanent members.
