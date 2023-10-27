Yoon seeks to promote local regions on visit to Andong

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the southeastern city of Andong on Friday as part of an effort to promote the economies and sustainability of local regions.

Yoon traveled to the city, 192 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for a visit that some viewed as aimed at rallying the support of conservatives ahead of next April's parliamentary elections, as the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces, where Andong is located, have traditionally been a conservative stronghold.

The speculation was backed by Yoon's meeting with ousted President Park Geun-hye the previous day, which took place during a memorial ceremony for Park's late father and conservative icon President Park Chung-hee.

In Andong, Yoon met first with a group of Confucian scholars at Byeongsan Seowon, a Confucian academy dating back to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Yoon renewed his commitment to developing local economies and respecting traditional cultures, saying he believes the development of a nation depends on its people upholding tradition and fulfilling their individual responsibilities.

He later presided over the fifth meeting on cooperation between the central and local governments, where participants discussed ways to salvage local communities amid dwindling populations and increasing immigration to the cities.

Yoon emphasized the importance of balanced development between regions while also calling for all-out efforts to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern city of Busan.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) meets with a group of Confucian scholars at the Mandae Pavilion of Byeongsan Seowon, a Confucian academy from the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

