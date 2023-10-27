PPP's innovation committee to recommend 'grand amnesty' for ex-party leader Lee

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Friday to recommend the lifting of a membership suspension imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo as part of efforts to bring the party together.

The committee reached the decision to recommend a "grand amnesty" for the two and former three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won during its inaugural meeting presided over by Chairman Ihn Yohan, according to committee member Kim Kyung-jin.

The three members had their party membership suspended over alleged inappropriate actions or remarks.

The PPP's party rule stipulates members could be subject to disciplinary action when they commit a "seriously toxic act toward the party."

Kim said the measure is aimed at promoting unity and harmony within the party.



Former lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin speaks at the first official meeting of the ruling People Power Party's innovation committee at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)