(2nd LD) Ruling party committee to recommend amnesty for ex-leader Lee
(ATTN: ADDS more info in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Friday to recommend the lifting of a membership suspension imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo as part of efforts to bring the party together.
The committee reached the decision to recommend a "grand amnesty" for the two and former three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won during its inaugural meeting presided over by Chairman Ihn Yohan, according to committee member Kim Kyung-jin.
The three members had their party membership suspended over alleged inappropriate actions or remarks.
The PPP's party rule stipulates members could be subject to disciplinary action when they commit a "seriously toxic act toward the party."
Kim said the measure is aimed at promoting unity and harmony within the party.
Later in the day, Lee posted on Facebook that he is against the committee's decision, saying it should instead focus on reflecting on the party's wrongdoings in the past.
Hong also echoed the view, saying he has severed his relationship with the current party's leadership and that he would neither run in next year's general election nor be involved in it.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Fiance of two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam briefly detained on stalking charges
-
G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'
-
Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House
-
(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions
-
G-Dragon, Lee Sun-kyun banned from leaving country amid drug probes