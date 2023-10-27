Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 17:10 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
Defense chief says N. Korea keeps violating 2018 military agreement near maritime buffer zone

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Friday that North Korea has violated the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement near the western maritime buffer zone on a few thousand occasions, reiterating his call to suspend the accord in order to bolster military readiness.

Shin made the assessment during a parliamentary audit session that North Korea's violations of the military tension reduction agreement near the northwestern islands were "much more serious than was previously known."

------------
No imminent sign of N. Korea's spy satellite launch: unification ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday there is no imminent sign of North Korea launching a military spy satellite, despite its earlier pledge to make a third attempt in October.

The North launched a military spy satellite, named the Malligyong-1, mounted on a Chollima-1 rocket in May and August, but both ended in failure. Pyongyang has announced it will make a third attempt in October.

------------
(5th LD) 4 N. Koreans cross eastern sea border in apparent defection bid

SEOUL/SOKCHO, South Korea -- A group of four unidentified individuals from North Korea crossed the eastern maritime inter-Korean border on a wooden boat early Tuesday, officials said, in an apparent attempt to defect to South Korea.

The Coast Guard and military officials secured the 7.5-meter-long boat carrying the North Koreans in waters east of Sokcho, 151 kilometers northeast of Seoul, a military official said, after South Korean fishermen at the scene reported seeing an "unusual" boat at around 7:10 a.m.

------------
Marine chief says suspended live-fire drills on border islands need to be resumed

GYERYONG, South Korea -- South Korea's Marine chief said Tuesday live-fire drills on border islands in the Yellow Sea need to be resumed to enhance military vigilance against North Korean provocations, as they have been suspended following the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.

In a parliamentary audit session, Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan said military readiness has weakened on five front-line islands as live-fire exercises involving major military assets, including K-9 self-propelled howitzers, have not been held since the military tension reduction accord took effect.

------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea vows to bolster defense system against N. Korean missile threat

GYERYONG, South Korea -- The South Korean military will beef up its defense capabilities against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threat and asymmetric warfare tactics, the Army said Monday.

In a policy report for a parliamentary audit, the Army outlined its plan to enhance the Three-Axis System designed to track, detect and strike North Korea's missile and artillery systems amid renewed security concerns over Seoul's defense capabilities in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!