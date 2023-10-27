SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

------------

S. Korea warned Russia it will not sit idly by if Moscow hands over missile technology to N. Korea: FM

SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat warned Friday that Seoul will retaliate against Russia if Moscow transfers its missile technology to North Korea amid growing concerns over suspected expanding military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Foreign Minister Park Jin said, "Yes," when asked by a lawmaker during a parliamentary audit whether South Korea informed Russia that Seoul would not stand idly by and would retaliate if Russia transfers missile technology or weapons technology to North Korea. However, Park did not elaborate on what actions South Korea would take.



------------

Rights watchdog chief voices regret over China's repatriation of N. Koreans

SEOUL -- The chief of the state human rights commission expressed regret Friday over China's forced repatriation of North Koreans, urging the international community to cooperate to prevent further repatriation.

Song Doo-hwan, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, made the call in his letters sent Thursday to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights and the U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights.



------------

S. Korean envoy urges strong solidarity to prevent forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors

SEOUL -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights has urged all United Nations members to respond in unity to prevent further forced repatriation of North Korean defectors, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Lee Shin-wha, the ambassador-at-large for international cooperation on North Korean human rights, made the call during the U.N. Third Committee sessions in New York earlier this week, voicing serious concerns over China's recent repatriation of hundreds of North Koreans from its northeastern border regions.



------------

S. Korea, U.S. to stage joint large-scale air drills next week

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will conduct a joint large-scale aerial exercise, involving stealth fighter jets, next week to enhance combined operational capabilities, Seoul's Air Force said Friday.

The five-day Vigilant Defense 24 will kick off Monday, involving some 130 South Korean and U.S. aircraft, amid joint efforts to bolster defense capabilities against North Korean military threats.



------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan jointly condemn N. Korea's arms transfers to Russia

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan issued a joint statement Thursday condemning North Korea's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia, saying they have confirmed some of such weapons deliveries.

The statement came after Washington revealed that Pyongyang had sent over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Moscow for use in its war in Ukraine, as North's leader Kim Jong-un held a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.



------------

EU preparing U.N. draft resolution on N.K. human rights

SEOUL -- The European Union is working on a draft resolution on North Korea's human rights to be submitted to a United Nations committee, its delegation to South Korea said Tuesday, amid growing concerns over China's forced repatriation of North Korean defectors.

The draft resolution, usually led by the EU, is submitted to the Third Committee of the U.N. General Assembly dealing with human rights and social affairs, and finalized after consultations with other U.N. members.

(END)