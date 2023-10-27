Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Oct. 23 -- N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
24 -- 4 N. Koreans cross eastern sea border in apparent defection bid
EU preparing U.N. draft resolution on N.K. human rights
25 -- N. Korea to close its embassy in Uganda: report
26 -- No imminent sign of N. Korea's spy satellite launch: unification ministry
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
S. Korea, U.S., Japan jointly condemn N. Korea's arms transfers to Russia
27 -- Defense chief says N. Korea keeps violating 2018 military agreement near maritime buffer zone
S. Korea warned Russia it will not sit idly by if Moscow hands over missile technology to N. Korea: FM
S. Korea, U.S. to stage joint large-scale air drills next week
(END)
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
