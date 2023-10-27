Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------------

Oct. 23 -- N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict

24 -- 4 N. Koreans cross eastern sea border in apparent defection bid

EU preparing U.N. draft resolution on N.K. human rights

25 -- N. Korea to close its embassy in Uganda: report

26 -- No imminent sign of N. Korea's spy satellite launch: unification ministry

N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast

S. Korea, U.S., Japan jointly condemn N. Korea's arms transfers to Russia

27 -- Defense chief says N. Korea keeps violating 2018 military agreement near maritime buffer zone

S. Korea warned Russia it will not sit idly by if Moscow hands over missile technology to N. Korea: FM

S. Korea, U.S. to stage joint large-scale air drills next week

(END)