Biden stresses need to 'responsibly' manage U.S.-China rivalry, cooperate to tackle global challenges
By Song Sang-ho
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden highlighted the need for the United States and China to "responsibly" manage their competition and cooperate to tackle global challenges during his talks with the top Chinese diplomat in Washington on Friday, the White House said.
Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as Washington seeks Beijing's cooperation in preventing the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group from spreading across the Middle East and in addressing other global challenges.
Wang's trip to the U.S. came amid speculation that the U.S. and China have been fine-tuning details for an expected summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated to take place in San Francisco from Nov. 11-17.
"The president emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication," the White House said in a readout. "He underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges."
Biden expressed his condolences on the passing of former Premier Li Keqiang, his office said.
The U.S. hopes that Beijing will use its influence in the Middle East, especially its relations with Iran, to head off an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war while Israel is expected to launch a ground incursion into Gaza amid rising tensions with Hezbollah militants from Lebanon.
In recent months, the Biden administration has been pursuing better ties with Beijing under its drive to "de-risk" -- rather than decouple -- the bilateral relationship. The efforts were evidenced by high-level visits to China by Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
The U.S. outreach to China followed a period of tensions caused by China's sending a spy balloon over North America early this year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
