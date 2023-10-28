Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 28, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 60
Jeonju 20/10 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 10
Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20
(END)
