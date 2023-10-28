Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 October 28, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/10 Sunny 60

Jeonju 20/10 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20

