Son Heung-min scores again as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min has scored his second consecutive game-winning goal in the Premier League to help Tottenham Hotspur extend their undefeated streak at the top of the tables.
Son scored a goal in the 71st minute of Tottenham's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, on Friday (local time).
He had previously played a decisive role in his team's 2-0 triumph against Fulham on Monday by scoring a pivotal goal.
After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the second half of the match against Palace with an own goal by defender Joel Ward and Son's goal, before conceding a late goal to Jordan Ayew in stoppage time.
Son's goal was his eighth of the season and moved him to within one goal of the league's leading scorer, Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Son also has one assist.
Friday's win extended Tottenham's lead in the Premier League. They have 26 points in 10 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
