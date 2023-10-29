Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

09:04 October 29, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 21/09 Sunny 10

Gwangju 22/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 20/09 Sunny 10

Busan 21/13 Sunny 10

