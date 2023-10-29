Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 29, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 21/09 Sunny 10
Gwangju 22/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 20/09 Sunny 10
Busan 21/13 Sunny 10
