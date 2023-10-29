Undocumented Chinese nat'l sentenced to 4 yrs for attempted murder

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- An undocumented Chinese man has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of attempted murder, a regional court said Sunday.

The Cheongju District Court in Cheongju, some 110 kilometers south of Seoul, said the 48-year-old Chinese was convicted for attempting to kill a female companion after sexually harassing her during dinner.

According to authorities, the two had dinner at a Cheongju restaurant on July 13, when the Chinese man touched the woman's body against her will.

After the dinner, the woman called the man to complain about the incident, and the Chinese asked the woman to meet him in person.

The man purchased two knives before meeting her. The two got into a verbal argument before the man stabbed the woman in the abdomen, causing injuries that required four weeks to heal.

During trial, the man claimed that he had no intent to kill the woman, but the court still sentenced him to four years in prison.

"The abdomen has many vital organs, and it's easy to see how stabbing that area can cause death," the court said. "We took into account the fact that the man has not been forgiven by the victim and the brutal nature of his crime."



The Cheongju District Court in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (Yonhap)



(END)