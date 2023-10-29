Roller coaster stops midair, leaves 22 stranded

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A roller coaster at a theme park in the southeastern city of Gyeongju stopped midair Saturday evening, leaving 22 riders trapped upside down for some 20 minutes, city officials said. No injuries were reported.

Gyeongju officials said Sunday that the roller coaster stopped some 55 meters above the ground at 5:37 p.m. the previous evening.

Operators at the park manually pushed the roller coaster back to its station, where all passengers safely disembarked.

"The stoppage was caused by the activation of the roller coaster's safety sensor, and it doesn't constitute a major accident," a Gyeongju official said. "The roller coaster has been grounded and will resume operations after a close inspection."

The same roller coaster was also stuck 55 meters in the air in July 2022.



This photo provided by Gyeonggu City Hall on Oct. 29, 2023, shows a roller coaster at a theme park in Gyeonggju, North Gyeongsang Province, stuck in midair on Oct. 28, 2023, leaving 22 passengers stranded for some 20 minutes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)