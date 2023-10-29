Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo named as new JCS chairman

All News 17:02 October 29, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


