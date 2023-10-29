Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo named as new JCS chairman
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-Soo has been named as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Sunday.
Kim was promoted to four-star general in the latest military personnel reshuffle to replace the incumbent JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, according to the ministry.
It is the first time in 10 years that a Navy officer has been appointed to the top military post since Adm. Choi Yoon-hee served as the JCS chairman from 2013 to 2015.
Kim's appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing followed by an approval at a Cabinet meeting.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
Police to question actor Lee Sun-kyun on drug use suspicions
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law
-
(LEAD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over drug use suspicions