Irish PM to visit S. Korea this week: presidential office
All News 17:31 October 29, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit South Korea this week and hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on bilateral issues, Yoon's office said Sunday.
Varadkar will make a two-day working visit from Thursday, during which he will meet with Yoon to discuss bilateral cooperation, the presidential office said in a message to reporters.
