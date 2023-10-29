Irish PM to visit S. Korea this week: presidential office

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will visit South Korea this week and hold talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on bilateral issues, Yoon's office said Sunday.

Varadkar will make a two-day working visit from Thursday, during which he will meet with Yoon to discuss bilateral cooperation, the presidential office said in a message to reporters.



This AFP photo shows Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar talking to the press at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

