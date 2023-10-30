SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 30.



Korean-language dailies

-- Parades of people mourning crowd crush; state officials did not take part (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Consolation, recovery should replace vicious circle of evasion, punishment over Itaewon crowd crush (Kookmin Daily)

-- American neighborhood clinics serve as family doctors, even take care of diets (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party angles for young voters with opposition zeroing in on middle-aged for parliamentary elections (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Bills on public safety put on back burner amid bipartisan rows (Segye Times)

-- Israel begins 'second stage of war' against Hamas (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential office issues warning over growing household debts, to tighten lending (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors use unrelated charges in seeking arrest warrants for suspects in president defamation probe (Hankyoreh)

-- Pains from Itaewon tragedy persist; 45 pct of people 'experience trauma' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Push to retrieve COVID-19 assistance money for small merchants canceled (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Israel enters ground war in Gaza; fears of 3rd oil shock on horizon (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Over 3,000 rally to mark Itaewon disaster (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from tragedy (Korea Herald)

-- Safety measures take priority 1 year after Itaewon crowd crush (Korea Times)

(END)