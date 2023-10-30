(3rd LD) Asiana Airlines fails to conclude cargo biz sell-off; another board meeting eyed

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; AMENDS headline, lead para)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, failed to conclude on Monday whether to sell its cargo business, as Korean Air Co. seeks to win antitrust approval from European Union regulators for the takeover of its smaller rival.

The EU antitrust regulators have raised concerns that Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana may restrict competition in the markets for passenger and cargo air transport services between the EU and South Korea.

The board of the airline held an hourslong meeting earlier in the day to deliberate the plan to sell off the cargo business. A follow-up board meeting is expected to be convened Tuesday.

An approval would grant Korean Air, the larger of the two full-service carriers, a closer step in winning a nod from the European Commission (EC), the EU's executive body, for the merger deal.

A rejection, on the contrary, could potentially dampen the prospects of the deal, which has been pursued for the past three years.

Ahead of the meeting, Jin Kwang-ho, head of Asiana's safety and security division and one of Asiana's two internal board members, offered to resign, citing personal reasons, according to the company.

Jin was widely known to have been against the cargo business sale. His sudden departure portended a heated debate even before the meeting.

The board's remaining five members -- one internal and four outside -- reportedly debated whether the cargo business sale approval could potentially constitute breach of trust and whether it would serve in the interest of Asiana's shareholders.

Korean Air, the larger of South Korea's two full-service airlines, also convened its own board meeting Monday to discuss remedial measures to address concerns raised by the European Commission (EC), the EU's executive body.



This file photo from June 7, 2023, shows an Asiana Airlines plane taking off from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Korean Air plans to submit formal remedies by the end of the month. It is widely believed that Korean Air seeks to include the plan to sell of Asiana's cargo business and divest landing slots for four European cities.

In a statement sent to Yonhap News Agency, Korean Air said it is "working closely with the EC and will submit formal remedies by the end of the month as requested by the authority to address the concerns."

Korean Air has reportedly decided to retain the workers of Asiana Airlines on the condition that Asiana agrees to sell its cargo business for the takeover deal to be approved by EU regulators.

Unionized workers at Asiana Airlines have expressed opposition to such a move to sell off the cargo division, citing concerns of possible layoffs.

Shares in Asiana Airlines soared 7.05 percent up to 10,320 won on the Seoul bourse Monday, amid anticipation that the board decision could help the airlines win their merger approval by the EC.

The company's shares once skyrocketed by nearly as much as 30 percent in mid-day trading.

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)