(LEAD) S-Oil swings to Q3 net profit on high refining margins
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-biggest refiner by crude oil input capacity, said Monday it swung to a net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier on improved refining margins.
In the three months ended in September, S-Oil shifted to a net profit of 545.44 billion won (US$402 million) from a net loss of 959.3 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"High oil prices led to improved refining margins, giving a boost to the quarterly bottom line," a company spokesman said.
Moreover, maintenance work at some Asian refiners caused a tight supply in the third quarter. Sales of jet fuel and gasoline jumped due to increased travel demand during the summer holiday season, he said.
Operating profit jumped 68 percent to 858.88 billion won in the third quarter from 511.66 billion won a year ago. But sales fell 19 percent to 8.99 trillion won from 11.12 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, net income fell 58 percent to 788.33 billion won from 1.87 trillion won in the year-ago period.
Operating profit declined 60 percent to 1.41 trillion won from 3.56 trillion won during the cited period. Sales were down 19 percent to 25.99 trillion won from 31.85 trillion won.
S-Oil is 63.4 percent owned by Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-run oil giant.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
-
Roller coaster stops midair, leaves 22 stranded
-
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman