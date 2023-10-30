Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 30, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 21/09 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 21/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 22/11 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 22/08 Cloudy 10

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!