Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 30, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 10
Incheon 19/12 Cloudy 10
Suwon 21/09 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 21/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 22/11 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 22/08 Cloudy 10
Busan 22/13 Sunny 0
(END)
