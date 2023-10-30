Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated film debuts No.1 at weekend box office
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- "The Boy and the Heron," the newest animated film from Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, topped the weekend box office, data showed Monday.
The Studio Ghibli animation attracted around 598,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 60.5 percent of ticket sales, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
Since its release Wednesday, the fantasy film has landed atop the local box office, with its cumulative number of attendees reaching 947,000. It is on track to surpass 1 million admissions Monday.
Based on the 1937 novel, "How Do You Live?" by Genzaburo Yoshino, the animation revolves around an 11-year-old boy, Mahito Maki, who happens to meet a talking heron and is led to a fantastical world through an abandoned tower in his new town.
The Korean romantic comedy "Love Reset," starring Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min, slid to the No. 2 spot after remaining atop the box office for three weeks in a row since its opening on Oct. 3.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
(3rd LD) 4 people from N. Korea cross eastern maritime border in apparent defection attempt
-
(LEAD) 4 people from N. Korea express intent to defect to S. Korea: source
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman
-
(LEAD) S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS