GS E&C Q3 net profit down 92.7 pct to 11.7 bln won

All News 09:28 October 30, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 11.7 billion won (US$8.7 million), down 92.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 125.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 3.1 trillion won.

The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
