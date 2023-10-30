GS E&C Q3 net profit down 92.7 pct to 11.7 bln won
All News 09:28 October 30, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 11.7 billion won (US$8.7 million), down 92.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 125.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.2 percent to 3.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
Most Saved
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict
-
Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
-
Roller coaster stops midair, leaves 22 stranded
-
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman