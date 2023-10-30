Exports of passenger cars up 16 pct in Q3 on eco-friendly models
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Exports of passenger cars moved up 16 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from a year earlier following robust demand for eco-friendly models, data showed Monday.
South Korean carmakers shipped US$14.6 billion worth of passenger cars over the July-September period, rising from $12.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.
The number of cars shipped reached 610,000, also advancing 2.9 percent over the period.
Exports of eco-friendly models especially shot up 35.6 percent to hit $5.5 billion, the data showed.
Imports, on the other hand, shed 22.8 percent over the period to $2.7 billion.
By destination, exports to the United States moved up 24.5 percent in terms of value, with those to Canada and Australia jumping 21 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.
The average price of cars shipped came to $23,979 during the cited period, up 12.7 percent on-year. That of imports reached $45,575, up 5.4 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
(3rd LD) 4 people from N. Korea cross eastern maritime border in apparent defection attempt
-
(LEAD) 4 people from N. Korea express intent to defect to S. Korea: source
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman
-
(LEAD) S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS