Man booked for possession of machete ahead of Halloween

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have booked a man for the possession of a machete in what he claimed was part of a Halloween costume over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The 38-year-old man dropped the knife while drinking at a bar near Seohyeon Station in Bundang, south of Seoul, before picking it up and leaving the bar at 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

The bar's owner noticed the weapon and alerted police.

Police searched the area and apprehended him about 30 minutes later.

During questioning, the man claimed he was carrying the knife "because it is Halloween."

The police released him after securing his personal information and plan to investigate whether the weapon the suspect was carrying is subject to approval for possession.



This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Bundang Police Station, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

