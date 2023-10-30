Hanwha Systems Q3 net income up 1495.2 pct to 41.2 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 41.2 billion won (US$30.4 million), up 1495.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 37.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 541 million won a year ago. Revenue rose 35.1 percent to 620.8 billion won.

