The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 30, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.65 3.66
2-M 3.78 3.78
3-M 3.94 3.93
6-M 4.08 4.08
12-M 4.17 4.16
(END)
