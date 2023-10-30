Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Chem Q3 net profit drops 18 pct to 585 bln won

All News 13:14 October 30, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Monday reported a net income of 585 billion won (US$432.5 million) for the third quarter, down 18 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 5.6 percent on-year to 860.4 billion won. Sales decreased 3.5 percent to 13.49 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 401.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
