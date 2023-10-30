(LEAD) LG Chem Q3 net drops 18 pct on weak petrochemical product sales
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, said Monday its third-quarter net profit slipped 18 percent from a year earlier due mainly to weak sales of petrochemical products amid an economic slowdown.
Net profit for the three months ended in September fell to 585.04 billion won (US$433 million) from 713.87 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Petrochemical product sales remained weak in the recent past quarter and battery materials shipments to Europe also decreased, weighing on the bottom line despite equity gains from LG Energy Solution," a company spokesman said.
LG Energy Solution Ltd., LG Chem's wholly owned battery unit, reported solid third-quarter earnings results last week.
LG Energy Solution's net profit more than doubled to 420.5 billion won in the third quarter from 187.7 billion won on strong demand in the United States and the U.S. government's tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The IRA gives up to $7,500 in tax credits to electric vehicle buyers whose vehicles were assembled in North America, and made with minerals mined and processed in the U.S. or countries or regions that have free trade agreements with Washington.
LG Chem's operating profit dropped 5.6 percent to 860.42 billion won in the third quarter from 911.38 billion won a year ago. Sales were down 3.5 percent to 13.49 trillion won from 13.98 trillion won.
From January to September, the chemical firm's net income fell 13 percent on-year to 1.92 trillion won.
Operating profit plunged 18 percent to 2.28 trillion won but sales rose 13 percent to 42.11 trillion won during the mentioned period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
