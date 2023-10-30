Watchdog demands humanitarian aid for Russians stranded at Incheon airport

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Three draft-eligible Russians, who have been stranded at Incheon International Airport for over one year unable to get asylum approval from the South Korean government, deserve humanitarian assistance from local authorities, the state human rights watchdog said Monday.

The three Russian men have been living in the airport's departure waiting area since October 2022 after fleeing to avoid being drafted to fight against Ukraine. They applied for asylum after landing at the airport, but the Ministry of Justice rejected their applications, saying a simple evasion of military service does not constitute grounds for refugee status.

The Russians then filed a lawsuit to nullify the ministry's decision, and the Incheon District Court ruled in favor of two of them in February. The ministry then appealed to a higher court, leading the Russians to continue to live virtually homeless somewhere within the airport terminal.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) recommended that the airport authorities expand the space for the Russians in the departure waiting area and improve dietary and living conditions for them.

The NHRCK also asked the justice ministry to create a separate waiting facility outside the airport and prepare regulations on guaranteeing dietary, exercise and medical support for the Russians with the cooperation of the National Assembly speaker.

It noted that staying in the airport departure waiting room for a long period of time could run against human dignity and value as stipulated in the Constitution in terms of eating, sleeping, exercise and medical care.



The logo of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea (Yonhap)

