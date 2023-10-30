Gov't proposes bill on introduction of life sentence without parole
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Monday proposed a bill introducing life sentences without the possibility of parole, a response to a series of heinous crimes in South Korea, such as recent back-to-back stabbing rampages.
The revision to the Criminal Act was approved in a Cabinet meeting and will be submitted to the National Assembly for a review, the justice ministry said.
The revision stipulates the court should differentiate between a life sentence with the possibility of parole and one without parole when issuing a sentence of life imprisonment.
Under the current Criminal Act, a convict sentenced to life in prison is eligible for parole after serving 20 years in prison.
The government and the ruling People Power Party have been seeking to introduce the life sentence without parole to deal with heinous crimes, such as the murder of a subway worker in Sindang Station in Seoul last year and two deadly stabbing rampages in and around Seoul earlier this year.
"Our country has not carried out an execution since December 1997," the ministry said. Introducing the life imprisonment without parole can ensure "heinous criminals pay a price corresponding to their crimes and be isolated from society."
But the push has also drawn criticism that such a sentence could strip a convict of the chance to reform himself and could infringe upon human dignity.
In August, the Supreme Court voiced its opposition to the revision, saying the introduction of a life sentence without the possibility of parole is generally intended to replace the death penalty.
"Introducing the life sentence without parole on top of the death penalty needs a further review," it said.
South Korea is categorized globally as death penalty abolitionist in practice, having carried out no executions since the last one in December 1997.
