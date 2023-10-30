Lotte Fine Chemical swings to red in Q3

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net loss of 12.9 billion won (US$9.5 million), turning from a profit of 22.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 70.8 percent on-year to 35.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 36.2 percent to 401.2 billion won.

