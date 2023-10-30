Yoon to meet with opposition leader, other dignitaries ahead of parliamentary budget speech
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to meet with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and other dignitaries ahead of Yoon's budget speech at the National Assembly this week in what could lead to the first conversation between the two since Yoon came into office.
Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), decided to attend a meeting that Yoon plans to hold with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties as well as other dignitaries, such as the Supreme Court chief justice, ahead of his budget speech set for Tuesday, according to Rep. Kwon Chil-seung, the DP's chief spokesperson.
The meeting is part of an annual parliamentary tradition that precedes the president's visit to the parliament for a speech. In 2022, the DP boycotted Yoon's budget speech, and the meeting did not take place as a result.
Since taking office last May, Yoon has had only brief encounters with Lee, a former presidential contender against him, at major commemorative events and exchanged greetings and handshakes. But they have never engaged in sit-down talks.
The presidential office also welcomed Lee's decision to attend the meeting.
"The prior conversation with Chairman Lee may provide an opportunity to naturally meet and inquire about each other's well-being," said a presidential official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
-
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
-
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
-
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
-
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
-
(3rd LD) 4 people from N. Korea cross eastern maritime border in apparent defection attempt
-
(LEAD) 4 people from N. Korea express intent to defect to S. Korea: source
-
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
-
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
-
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman
-
(LEAD) S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS