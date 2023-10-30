Number of foreign visitors to S. Korea tops 1 mln for 3rd consecutive month in Sept.

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreign visitors to South Korea stayed above 1 million for the third consecutive month in September, data showed Monday.

Last month, around 1.1 million foreign nationals came to Korea, up 225.2 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

It accounted for 75 percent of the corresponding figure posted in September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, and marked the largest on-year gain over the past four years.

The number of monthly foreign tourists reached 1 million in July for the first time since the pandemic began.

By country, 264,000 Chinese people visited South Korea last month, followed by 250,000 Japanese nationals, 97,000 people from the United States and 92,000 from Taiwan.

A KTO official said a large number of Chinese people visited South Korea during the fall holiday season last month, and the number of Taiwanese travelers soared 1,929 percent on-year.

Meanwhile, 2.02 million South Koreans traveled abroad last month, up 225 percent from a year earlier.



A group of Chinese travelers shops at a duty-free store on the southern resort island of Jeju, in this Aug. 31, 2023, file photo. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

