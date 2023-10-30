U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. deputy high commissioner for human rights called on countries Monday to uphold the principle of non-refoulement in thinly veiled diplomatic pressure on China not to repatriate North Korean defectors to their communist homeland.

Nada al-Nashif shared the view during her meeting with Kang Jong-suk, the South Korean official in charge of human rights and humanitarian affairs at the unification ministry, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

The meeting came amid concerns over the fate of hundreds of North Koreans who were forcibly repatriated to North Korea earlier this month from Chinese northeastern border regions.



Kang Jong-suk (R), chief of the unification ministry's Office of Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, and Nada Al-Nashif, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, pose for a photo ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2023 in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Human rights groups claimed earlier this month that China forcibly sent back to the North around 600 North Korean defectors detained in its northeastern regions. Seoul has confirmed the repatriation had taken place, without specifying the number of those who were repatriated.

Tens of thousands of North Korean defectors were believed to have hidden in China, with the hope of traveling to Thailand or other Southeast Asian countries before resettling in South Korea, which is home to more than 34,000 North Korean defectors.

Non-refoulement refers to the international principle of not forcing refugees back to countries where they face the risk of persecution.

However, as Pyongyang's key ally, China does not recognize North Korean defectors as refugees and regularly repatriates them to their home country, where they can face harsh punishment.

Also Monday, Park Yong-min, deputy South Korean foreign minister for multilateral affairs, held a separate meeting with Al-Nashif and reiterated Seoul's deep concerns over North Korea's dire human rights situation, citing the recent forced repatriation of North Korean defectors in China.



Park Yong-min (R), deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, stands alongside Nada Al-Nashif, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2023, as provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

