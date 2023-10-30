Police chief vows strict probe into fraud allegations involving fencer's ex-fiance

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Police will investigate allegations of fraud involving Olympic fencing gold medalist Nam Hyun-hee's former fiance as quickly and as strictly as possible, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said Monday.

Yoon made the remark in a meeting with reporters at his office after two criminal complaints were filed against Nam's ex-fiance Jeon Cheong-jo.

A week ago, Nam introduced Jeon as her boyfriend and a third-generation scion of a family-owned conglomerate, saying they plan to get married. But she declared a wish to break up days later, after Jeon turned out to be a woman and allegations of fraud involving her surfaced. Jeon was briefly detained by the police Thursday on charges of stalking Nam.

At present, the Seoul Songpa Police Station is investigating the two complaints against Jeon, who is accused of fraudulently attempting to induce a person to take out a loan to invest in her business and swindling 20 million won (US$14,800) from another person under the pretext of investing in an application development project.

A police official said it is too early to tell whether to seek to request an arrest warrant for Jeon. Asked whether the police will leave open the possibility of Nam colluding with Jeon, the official said such an allegation is included in the complaints and everything will be checked.

A councilor from Seoul's Gangseo Ward filed a petition with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last Saturday, asking it to investigate an allegation that Nam had received a luxury bag and other gifts from Jeon, and they had a deep relationship.

Regarding the suspicion that Nam covered up a sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred at her fencing academy, the police official said it is difficult to punish her over the matter under the current law.



Two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee (Yonhap)

