Unionized workers of POSCO Holdings vote for strike over pay raise

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers of POSCO Holdings Inc., South Korea's top steelmaker, said Monday they have voted for a strike to demand higher wages.

In a mobile vote held over the weekend, more than 75 percent of POSCO's unionized workers voted in favor of the walkout plan, while around 21 percent voted against the motion.

The union can go on strike when the National Labor Relations Commission concludes there are irreconcilable differences between the two sides after its 10-day mediation, which ends Monday.

Since May, the labor union representing POSCO workers and the management have held a series of collective bargaining talks but have failed to iron out differences over wage increases.

The company has offered an increase of 162,000 won (US$120) in basic monthly salary and other benefits, while the labor union has called for a 13.1 percent hike in the basic monthly salary.

The two sides were set to hold final talks Monday under the arbitration of the central labor relations committee.



Unionized workers of POSCO Holdings Inc. hold a ceremony to celebrate the launch of a collective action committee in front of the company's steel plant in Gwangyang, about 290 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)