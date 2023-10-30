KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,970 UP 1,230
DL 43,700 UP 2,750
KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,190 UP 210
SK hynix 119,100 0
Youngpoong 494,500 UP 5,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 252,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,300 UP 400
Kogas 23,250 UP 300
Hanwha 22,150 0
DB HiTek 48,750 UP 950
CJ 82,600 UP 3,100
LX INT 25,550 UP 850
TaihanElecWire 11,420 UP 160
Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 10,320 UP 680
HITEJINRO 21,000 DN 50
Yuhan 57,100 UP 300
SLCORP 29,250 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 75,600 UP 1,200
DOOSAN 75,200 UP 2,000
Kumyang 95,600 UP 4,400
Daesang 19,660 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,680 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,480 DN 100
KCC 232,500 UP 8,000
SKBP 75,900 UP 1,100
AmoreG 26,150 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 172,500 DN 3,100
Daewoong 14,860 DN 80
SamyangFood 184,600 UP 2,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 53,900 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 281,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 582,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,560 UP 10
KAL 19,900 UP 230
LG Corp. 77,100 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 255,500 UP 4,000
