SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,970 UP 1,230

DL 43,700 UP 2,750

KIA CORP. 78,100 DN 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,190 UP 210

SK hynix 119,100 0

Youngpoong 494,500 UP 5,500

HyundaiEng&Const 34,000 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,500 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 252,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,300 UP 400

Kogas 23,250 UP 300

Hanwha 22,150 0

DB HiTek 48,750 UP 950

CJ 82,600 UP 3,100

LX INT 25,550 UP 850

TaihanElecWire 11,420 UP 160

Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 DN 200

Asiana Airlines 10,320 UP 680

HITEJINRO 21,000 DN 50

Yuhan 57,100 UP 300

SLCORP 29,250 DN 900

CJ LOGISTICS 75,600 UP 1,200

DOOSAN 75,200 UP 2,000

Kumyang 95,600 UP 4,400

Daesang 19,660 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,680 UP 120

ORION Holdings 15,480 DN 100

KCC 232,500 UP 8,000

SKBP 75,900 UP 1,100

AmoreG 26,150 DN 800

HyundaiMtr 172,500 DN 3,100

Daewoong 14,860 DN 80

SamyangFood 184,600 UP 2,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 53,900 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 281,000 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 582,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,560 UP 10

KAL 19,900 UP 230

LG Corp. 77,100 DN 300

POSCO FUTURE M 255,500 UP 4,000

(MORE)