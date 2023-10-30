KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 9,030 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,650 UP 1,650
Shinsegae 166,500 DN 5,200
Nongshim 445,000 UP 4,500
SGBC 50,400 DN 800
Hyosung 59,200 UP 800
LOTTE 25,850 UP 750
GCH Corp 13,720 UP 40
LotteChilsung 142,500 UP 900
COSMOCHEM 33,150 UP 650
POSCO Holdings 433,000 UP 10,000
DB INSURANCE 86,600 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 67,300 0
NHIS 9,740 DN 100
LS 83,100 UP 2,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES107 90 0 DN2100
GC Corp 98,000 UP 1,200
GS E&C 13,320 UP 70
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 452,000 0
KPIC 158,000 UP 15,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 UP 30
SKC 74,900 UP 1,900
GS Retail 24,350 UP 250
Ottogi 372,000 UP 3,000
YoulchonChem 28,950 DN 250
LG Energy Solution 405,000 UP 5,000
Hanmi Science 31,400 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 126,400 UP 3,300
Hanssem 48,550 UP 300
F&F 93,600 UP 6,600
HDKSOE 93,300 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,700 UP 200
MS IND 16,090 DN 180
OCI Holdings 99,700 DN 300
LS ELECTRIC 71,400 UP 400
KorZinc 490,000 UP 24,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,220 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 72,400 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 26,300 UP 200
