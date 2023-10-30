KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 69,700 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 226,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 146,100 UP 9,500
HMM 14,830 UP 20
HYUNDAI WIA 56,700 DN 4,100
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 6,900
Mobis 211,500 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 101,700 UP 4,100
S-1 54,500 DN 500
ZINUS 19,470 UP 460
Hanchem 151,600 UP 2,700
DWS 29,350 DN 200
KEPCO 16,920 UP 280
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,090 UP 180
SKTelecom 49,450 DN 50
HyundaiElev 44,150 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDS 138,900 UP 2,900
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,400 UP 1,850
KUMHOTIRE 4,360 DN 120
Hanon Systems 7,100 DN 40
SK 143,400 UP 3,900
ShinpoongPharm 11,850 UP 120
Handsome 18,750 UP 440
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp397 50 UP1750
COWAY 43,550 UP 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 72,000 UP 700
IBK 11,140 DN 380
DONGSUH 17,500 UP 390
SAMSUNG C&T 106,100 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,320 UP 65
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 20,050 UP 200
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,900 DN 400
KT 32,400 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL15480 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 10,790 UP 370
LG Uplus 10,070 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 UP 300
KT&G 85,300 DN 1,200
(MORE)
