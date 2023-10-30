KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 13,780 UP 200
Doosanfc 16,770 UP 320
LG Display 12,400 UP 110
DWEC 3,905 DN 20
KEPCO KPS 32,650 0
LG H&H 311,000 DN 500
LGCHEM 445,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO E&C 53,400 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 34,100 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,350 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,400 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 103,100 UP 1,500
Celltrion 149,300 DN 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,050 DN 130
TKG Huchems 22,350 UP 600
JB Financial Group 10,100 DN 90
HANATOUR SERVICE 44,150 UP 700
COSMAX 137,100 UP 3,800
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,200 DN 700
KIH 49,850 UP 300
Kakao 38,000 UP 250
NCsoft 230,000 DN 500
Hanwha Ocean 24,750 UP 350
Kangwonland 14,670 UP 190
KIWOOM 82,600 UP 3,300
NAVER 186,100 UP 700
GS 39,650 UP 350
LIG Nex1 90,300 UP 4,500
Fila Holdings 36,000 UP 1,000
SamsungEng 23,300 DN 3,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,650 DN 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 2,760 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 113,800 DN 3,200
FOOSUNG 10,120 UP 340
SK Innovation 125,900 UP 1,600
POONGSAN 36,500 UP 2,450
KBFinancialGroup 51,100 DN 1,400
Hansae 20,950 UP 100
Actor Ji Chang-wook tries to depict damaged character in 'The Worst of Evil'
Suzy sees striking similarity between herself, Netflix series 'Doona!' character
(Movie Review) 'The Boys': True story mixed with melodramatic fiction
N. Korea blames Israel over Gaza hospital blast
4 S. Korean tourists die in Vietnam floods
(3rd LD) 4 people from N. Korea cross eastern maritime border in apparent defection attempt
(LEAD) 4 people from N. Korea express intent to defect to S. Korea: source
(2nd LD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun grilled over suspected drug use, tests negative in simple drug testing
(LEAD) Yoon vows to create safe country on 1st anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
S. Koreans quietly celebrate Halloween year after deadly crowd crush in Itaewon
(LEAD) Naval Operations Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo named as new JCS chairman
(LEAD) S. Korean patrol ship spots N.K. vessel stranded near eastern maritime border: JCS