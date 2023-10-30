KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 51,600 UP 600
CSWIND 46,850 DN 250
GKL 15,510 UP 320
KOLON IND 43,900 UP 850
HanmiPharm 281,500 UP 5,500
SD Biosensor 9,810 UP 120
Meritz Financial 50,300 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 80
DGB Financial Group 7,970 DN 120
emart 72,700 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY377 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 54,300 UP 700
PIAM 25,150 UP 50
HANJINKAL 42,000 DN 750
CHONGKUNDANG 92,900 DN 600
DoubleUGames 40,100 DN 700
HL MANDO 33,950 DN 1,750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 721,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,700 DN 2,700
Netmarble 38,350 UP 350
KRAFTON 162,000 DN 3,200
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 UP 100
ORION 119,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,860 DN 30
BGF Retail 141,300 UP 2,700
SKCHEM 56,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 11,510 DN 190
HYOSUNG TNC 348,500 UP 22,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 365,500 UP 16,000
HANILCMT 12,340 UP 210
SKBS 61,100 UP 2,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,880 DN 170
KakaoBank 18,460 DN 320
HYBE 219,500 UP 7,500
SK ie technology 62,100 UP 1,400
DL E&C 34,050 UP 50
kakaopay 35,200 UP 350
K Car 9,660 UP 130
SKSQUARE 43,200 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 60,800 DN 7,700
(END)
